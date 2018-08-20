TrustNote (TTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.85 Million

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. TrustNote has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and Bibox. Over the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00288060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00152566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00036817 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org . TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

