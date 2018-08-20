Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Receives $34.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,669.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 12.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 288.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.