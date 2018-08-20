TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TrustCo Bank Corp NY earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 47.4960211212304 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TRST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.22. 5,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,216. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $893.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.00.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

