Triple-S Management (GTS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

NYSE GTS opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.22. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter worth about $3,992,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.