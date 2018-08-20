Tripio Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $410,874.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00285606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00152127 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

