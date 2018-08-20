Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Insider Sells $38,993.46 in Stock

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRIP opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.74. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 186.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 250,548 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 163,209 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 30.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the second quarter worth $916,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 1,396.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,552 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 217.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,119 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 265,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

