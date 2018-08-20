Trimble Inc (TRMB) Holdings Increased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for 1.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $118,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 22,096.2% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 109.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $251,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

TRMB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. 2,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $15,651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,241.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $29,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,827.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,294 shares of company stock valued at $17,611,042 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

