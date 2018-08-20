TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

Headlines about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TriCo Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7917242999419 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,830. The firm has a market cap of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

