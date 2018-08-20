Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $188,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $200,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $25.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

