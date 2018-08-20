Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.33. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $266,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

