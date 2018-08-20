Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.99 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,946 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,676.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,184,448 shares of company stock worth $320,875,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

