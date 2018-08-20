Tredje AP fonden Sells 10,482 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 148.8% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total value of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.16.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $264.35 and a 52-week high of $360.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

