Tredje AP fonden Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 26,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.02.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.52 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

