Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 385.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,145 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in BB&T were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in BB&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in BB&T by 399.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in BB&T during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BB&T during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BBT. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,877. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.