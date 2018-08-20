Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.29% of Travelers Companies worth $94,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,099,000 after buying an additional 1,174,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,115,000 after buying an additional 932,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,659,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,766,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.81.

TRV opened at $130.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

