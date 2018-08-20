Traders Sell Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) on Strength (VTI)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) on strength during trading on Monday. $74.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.98 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $147.45

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

