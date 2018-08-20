Traders Sell Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) on Strength (XLV)

Investors sold shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $55.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $86.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.87 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $91.39

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.8% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

