Traders Sell Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) on strength during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $16.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $87.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Fidelity National Information Servcs had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Fidelity National Information Servcs traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $107.48Specifically, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $160,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,329.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,542 shares of company stock worth $3,145,184 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

