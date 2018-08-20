Traders Buy Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $61.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.05 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $54.33

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 7,933,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,718,000 after acquiring an additional 121,237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32,873.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,028,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,331 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,288,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,805,000 after acquiring an additional 693,799 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,804,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

