Traders Buy Symantec (SYMC) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $37.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.69 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Symantec had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Symantec traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $19.37

SYMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Symantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. First Analysis downgraded Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Symantec from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Symantec by 1,229.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 723,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 669,165 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Symantec by 8.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 135,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Symantec by 87.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Symantec by 9.7% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 131,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,903,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

