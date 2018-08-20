TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $535,000 in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Amgen makes up 2.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 79,361.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,623 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,723,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,245.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,279,000 after buying an additional 480,551 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 532,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,697,000 after buying an additional 471,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 16,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 433,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 430,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $197.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

