Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 94.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,644 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.