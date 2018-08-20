Tower International (TOWR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tower International earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.7808584327695 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Tower International alerts:

TOWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tower International in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tower International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Tower International stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. 19,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,704. Tower International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Tower International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $556.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tower International will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

In other news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 17,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $592,962.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.