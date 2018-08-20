Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 840.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,509 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $214.19 on Monday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

