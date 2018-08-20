Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,101 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 850.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,585. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.