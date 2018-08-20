Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Mylan NV (MYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,434 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mylan were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mylan by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after buying an additional 2,284,545 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Mylan by 219.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,057,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after buying an additional 4,845,703 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Mylan by 6.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,522,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,350,000 after buying an additional 343,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mylan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,766,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after buying an additional 67,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Mylan by 3.1% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,754,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 83,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mylan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.