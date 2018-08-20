TokenCard (TKN) Price Tops $0.49

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One TokenCard token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00007776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX and Livecoin. TokenCard has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $58,202.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenCard has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenCard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00275931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00152582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00035058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TokenCard Token Profile

TokenCard’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,189,972 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard . TokenCard’s official website is tokencard.io . TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3

TokenCard Token Trading

TokenCard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenCard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenCard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenCard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenCard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.