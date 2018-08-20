Todd Asset Management LLC Has $52.46 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 84,903 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $52,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,190.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in United Rentals by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

Shares of URI stock opened at $151.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

