Todd Asset Management LLC Has $27.39 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 53.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,217,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,400,000 after acquiring an additional 770,774 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 659.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 575,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 499,469 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.4% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,499,000 after acquiring an additional 334,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $23,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,719,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,910,000 after acquiring an additional 185,253 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $98.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 29.19%. equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.