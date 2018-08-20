Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and $871,572.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, CoinBene and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00286608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00152689 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 5,541,435,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,435,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Hotbit, CoinBene, C2CX, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

