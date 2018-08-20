Timbercreek Financial Corp to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$10.13 price target for the company.

TF stock opened at C$9.40 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.88 and a one year high of C$9.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

