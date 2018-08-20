Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $847,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 619.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,360,000 after purchasing an additional 928,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $56,287,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $36,100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,579,000 after purchasing an additional 328,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIF. UBS Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $91,023.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $9,389,318. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $128.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $141.64. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

