Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,974 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,518. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.