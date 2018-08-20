Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note published on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

“We rate TEVA 12-month price target of $25. We like Teva’s stock and believe that there is a lot of value to be unlocked, but that it will take time for new leadership to return the business to growth. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $25.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,302 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

