Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.43

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 1056676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

