Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.43

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 1056676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.
The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.
In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
