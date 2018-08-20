Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $301.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $301.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a not rated rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.31.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $305.50 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,736.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.6% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

