Ternium (TX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

TX opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Ternium had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 17.93%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth $206,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 564.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,058,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,534 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 129.3% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 959,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 541,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 247.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 413,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth $13,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

