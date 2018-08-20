Tempur Sealy International (TPX) PT Set at $65.00 by Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) has been given a $65.00 price objective by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.93 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 120.57% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

