Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (TEI) Major Shareholder Sells $553,169.82 in Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TEI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,758 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $553,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,535 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $355,710.50.

On Friday, August 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,662 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $195,951.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 63,130 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $667,284.10.

On Monday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,160 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $531,696.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,015 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $551,359.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,332 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $757,316.04.

On Monday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 60,070 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $628,932.90.

On Thursday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,519 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $791,439.12.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,427 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $589,662.15.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 122,371 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,276,329.53.

Shares of TEI opened at $10.25 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 230,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares during the period.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

