TEKcoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (TEK)

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. TEKcoin has a total market capitalization of $183,628.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TEKcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One TEKcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TEKcoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TEKcoin Profile

TEK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEKcoin is tekcoin.org

Buying and Selling TEKcoin

TEKcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEKcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEKcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEKcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEKcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.