Teekay (TK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay (NYSE:TK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TK. ValuEngine raised Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teekay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

NYSE TK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $701.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.29. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $405.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teekay will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 120.1% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 28.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

