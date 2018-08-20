TechShares Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (THS)

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One TechShares coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TechShares has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TechShares has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TechShares alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00078557 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002782 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000598 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000859 BTC.

TechShares Profile

TechShares is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. TechShares’ official website is www.techsharescommunity.com

TechShares Coin Trading

TechShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TechShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TechShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TechShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TechShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.