Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class C were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

