TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,097 Shares of Myokardia Inc (MYOK)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 20.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 175,546 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 28.7% during the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 392,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 279,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 17.8% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 198,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In other Myokardia news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 150,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,705.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $56.50 on Monday. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 3.50.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 249.22%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.