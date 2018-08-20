TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Matson Inc (MATX)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 167.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Matson by 20.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 17,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $38,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Matson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MATX opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Matson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.28 million. Matson had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

