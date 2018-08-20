TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 483,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 134,156 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of PGRE opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.