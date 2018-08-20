TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TD Ameritrade earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2696554328729 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AMTD opened at $59.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 21.71%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.50 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

