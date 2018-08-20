Target Co. (TGT) Position Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Target by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Target by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $83.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $84.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $91.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.41.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

