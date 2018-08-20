Tapestry (TPR) PT Raised to $55.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of TPR opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,352,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Tapestry by 1,273.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,059,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $108,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

