Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 284.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,501 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 893,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $29,439,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $4,348,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $482,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,356. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,822.75, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.03. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.73 million. research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

